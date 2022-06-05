If you like summer this is your forecast. High temps were a couple degrees hotter than Saturday as they rose to the lower 90s across Albuquerque this afternoon. The hottest places around New Mexico were east of the mountains where Roswell registered 101° and Tucumcari hit 100°. Skies were partly to mostly cloudy to start the day, but we’ve since cleared out as stronger some westerly winds returned. We’ll continue heating up each day this week with an upper level ridge building across west Texas. This puts us in the high heat all week with widespread 90s and low 100s for central and southern NM. Even the northern mountains zones will heat up in the 80s. But at least we’ll see rain chances return as several backdoor cold fronts swipe through the state.

We’ll see our first one move through the northeast late tonight into Monday morning. This sets the scene for scattered afternoon storms over eastern NM. Expect locally breezy afternoons, just not nearly as violent as before. Rain chances continues pressing westward Tuesday with another front. By the middle of the week, the Rio Grande Valley will see a canyon wind bringing the humidity into central New Mexico. Wednesday and Thursday have the best opportunities to break the dry streak in the metro. These are the days when severe is likely for eastern NM. Flash flooding and hail will be the biggest threats. Given how dry it’s been, flash flooding won’t be difficult. The moisture eventually exits the state from west to east next weekend as the hottest temps of the year arrive. So pool weather is definitely here.