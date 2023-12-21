After some beneficial rain across the state yesterday, much drier and warmer weather is in store today. This morning, however, is very foggy across the Rio Grande Valley, southern, and western New Mexico. Dense and Freezing Fog Advisories are in effect through 9 or 10 AM depending on location.

This afternoon will be filled with much more sunshine, drier air, and warmer conditions than yesterday. Today will be the shortest day of the year, with the official start to winter being tonight at 8:27 PM. A bit more cloud coverage will arrive Friday ahead of an incoming storm system. A few showers are possible across western New Mexico Friday afternoon, before a huge surge of moisture arrives late Friday night and continues to push across the state Saturday. Widespread low elevation rain and high elevation snow is expected to continue through Saturday night.

Another storm system will quickly arrive into Sunday. However, Sunday’s storm system will not carry nearly as much moisture. A few snow flurries are possible across the Northern Mountains/northeastern New Mexico into Sunday. Rain will mainly fall in the Albuquerque metro this weekend, but if rain is still falling overnight and into Sunday morning there is the slight chance that rain will transition to snow. It will only be a few flurries very early Sunday morning, if anything, not accumulating or causing issues.

By Monday, for your Christmas Day, much colder temperatures will arrive. The storm system on Sunday will draw arctic air across the state, bringing back below average temperatures. We will finally be feeling that wintry chill across the state next week, just in time for the first full official week of the winter season.