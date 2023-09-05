Tuesday morning is cool in northern New Mexico, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Central and southern New Mexico are more comfortable, with temperatures starting in the 60s and 70s. Skies are clear across the entire region. Very dry air is moving in from the west, which will keep skies clear and dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

Downslope winds over the mountains will warm temperatures up by Wednesday. High pressure will move over New Mexico Wednesday through Sunday, which will cause temperatures to heat up, and reach record-hot high temperatures, especially Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will arrive Thursday in the state.