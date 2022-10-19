The northerly jet continues to bring dry and sunny conditions to New Mexico. Winds will begin to turn westerly by Thursday, allowing for breezy conditions across the northeast and above average temperatures east due to downslope warming. Mostly calm, warm, dry, and sunny weather will persist through Saturday.

By late Saturday and into Sunday, the next storm system will arrive to the Desert Southwest. The jet stream will begin to dig into northern New Mexico this weekend, bringing very breezy to windy conditions. By Sunday, especially along and to the east of the Central Mountain Chain, wind gusts 40-60 mph are possible. Downed trees or tree limbs are likely, and with these gusts it will be smart to secure any loose outdoor objects.

A cold front will cross the region as well, bringing temperatures 10-30 degrees cooler from Saturday to Monday. Spotty shower are expected across the Four Corners and northwestern part of the state, possibly pushing into Albuquerque. The rainfall will not be as extensive or intense as last week’s event, but the San Juan Mountains have the chance to see up to 6 inches of snow.