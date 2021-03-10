NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning’s commute will be dry and sunny across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures are chilly in northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado, but very mild in southern New Mexico. Today will be a slightly cooler day, with sunny skies for all except the Four Corners, and very gusty wind. The wind is the big story today, and it will be windier than yesterday for everyone. Wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all of eastern New Mexico, where winds will gust up to around 50 mph from the southwest. Albuquerque will see winds up to around 40 mph this afternoon and evening. The Four Corners will be the calmest area, with wind gusts up to around 30 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect for most of New Mexico today, with high wildfire danger, due to strong wind, dry air, and drought.
Dry and sunny Wednesday with very gusty winds
Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast