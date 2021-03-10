Dry and sunny Wednesday with very gusty winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds have moved back into New Mexico and southern Colorado, along with some spotty rain showers for the morning commute. Most places will be dry during the morning commute, but there is a better chance for some scattered showers by the afternoon. Skies will stay cloudier today for all, and the wind will be gusty again around the southwest and northeast mountains. Wind advisories will be in effect from late morning to the evening, with gusts up to 45 mph in those areas. Places not in the advisories will see winds between 20-30 mph, strongest during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping just a few degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunnier and drier, but strong winds up to around 45 mph will be widespread across the state. Snow showers will stay in the forecast for the San Juan mountains everyday through the weekend. The San Juans could see 2" to 6" of snow tonight through Wednesday. The New Mexico northern mountains could see a trace to 3" in the high elevations tonight through tomorrow morning.