Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.

The showers are done tonight as skies are turning partly cloudy south and clear north. Expect another chilly night ahead for the northern mountain areas with lows dipping near freezing once again in the Moreno Valley. Saturday morning, Angel Fire had a low temperature of 28°. Dry air cools fast, so we’ll do that again into Sunday morning. Overall, it’s going to be a quieter week ahead with only some afternoon storms possible in the mountains and higher terrain central and west. The east looks to stay dry. High temperatures will be near average to a couple degrees above. For Albuquerque, this puts us in the lower 80s each day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Our best rain chance will be Monday. Looking ahead to the Balloon Fiesta: so far it looks quiet and dry for the opening weekend with potential for active weather the following week.