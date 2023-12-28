After a very active December across the state (Albuquerque’s 20th wettest on record), much quieter conditions are in store to end the month. With very dry air in place and little cloud coverage, overnight low temperatures will be freezing across the state. Tomorrow afternoon will be a degree or two warmer than today across the state with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day across the state, with near to slightly above average temperatures. A few more high clouds will arrive Saturday afternoon ahead of a weak backdoor front that will arrive Sunday.

The backdoor front will cool down temperatures across northern New Mexico into Sunday afternoon by 5-15°, while southern New Mexico will continue to warm Sunday afternoon. A few snow flurries are possible across the Northern Mountains, but it shouldn’t be very impactful or create any travel issues. For your New Years Eve there should be no weather issues to worry about besides bundling up with freezing morning low temperatures into New Years Day.

New Years Day will be calm and seasonable before a storm arrives into mid next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the track of this system. If it travels father north, mainly snow will fall just across the Northern Mountains. If it takes a more southerly track, low elevation rain and high elevation snow will fall across southern New Mexico. Another storm system looks to arrive late next week bringing more abundant moisture. Even though we don’t know the exact impacts yet, we do know 2024 is going to start off on a very active note.