After a very active beginning and middle of December, much drier and quieter weather is in store for the last week of 2023. Wind chill isn’t nearly as bitter as it was yesterday as winds have died down, but a light northerly breeze will still make temperatures feel a couple degrees colder than the actual temperatures. Northern New Mexico will see the chilliest wind chill values, but still not nearly as uncomfortable as yesterday thanks to lighter winds.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build to our west as the storm system that impacted us last weekend (still dominating our weather) slowly pushes away. This will allow temperatures to warm back up to seasonable if not a degree or two above average through the rest of the week. High temperatures will continue to warm through Saturday before a weak, moisture starved storm system arrives this weekend. It will bring more cloud coverage and potentially a few flurries across the Northern Mountains. It will be slightly cooler into Sunday and early next week.

No weather issues to worry about for your New Years Eve or New Years Day, other than grabbing a warm jacket as wintry morning lows will stick around. A large storm system will arrive mid next week, and then another system may bring even more active weather late next week. Timing, intensity, and location is still very uncertain as both systems are about a week or more out. Either way, a much more active start to 2024 is on the way.