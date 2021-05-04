Dry and mild Tuesday across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a chilly morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the state. Low clouds have settled across eastern New Mexico, backing up to the Lee side of the central mountain chain. Visibility has not been an issue this morning. The clouds will lift throughout the morning and early afternoon, leading to a sunnier end to the day. Everyone west of the central mountain chain will be sunny today, start to finish. Temperatures will be warmer in most locations, except the far southeast and southwest, where the cooler air from yesterday’s cold front will linger a little longer. Winds will be light today.

High pressure returns tomorrow, and temperatures will rebound by around 10 to 15 degrees. The weather pattern will be mostly quiet, with only a chance for Virga on Thursday, and isolated showers and storms across central and eastern NM on Friday.