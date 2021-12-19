Dry and cold evening ahead

We had another sunny day across our state today featuring extremely low dewpoints. So keep that chapstick around as temperatures are quickly crashing tonight under clear skies. We’ll get started this Christmas week with milder temperatures as we bounce back above average. High pressure will be the main driver for this. So Monday will feature highs around 5-8° warmer than Sunday with more sunshine. Meanwhile, a powerful storm is shaping up in the Pacific. It won’t reach us until closer to Christmas. Our high temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 50s for the Rio Grande Valley and turn much warmer east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains. The closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more wind and clouds we’ll see.

Some rain and mountain snow showers will begin spilling into our state Thursday evening into Friday morning. Highest totals look to remain across western New Mexico, especially over the higher grounds. But the main impact will be the strong/impactful wind gusts once again. We could see more powerful and perhaps damaging gusts over 50-55 mph Friday morning as another piece of energy moves right over northern New Mexico.