NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cool in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado, and you may need extra layers for the AM. The air is milder in central and southern New Mexico. We will be seeing more hot temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s, 90s and 100s. Skies will be sunny, aside from some clouds and a pop up shower in the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be lighter Wednesday, most areas only seeing them at 5-15 mph, except northeast NM where winds will gust up to around 35 mph.

The monsoon season begins Wednesday, and we will see a strong onset of the pattern Thursday through the weekend. Daily showers and storms will be possible, especially in central and western New Mexico and southern Colorado.