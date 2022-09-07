NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A massive area of high pressure continues to dominate the western United States through late week. This high will bring a lot of heat, with record high temperatures possible near the Four Corners. If the forecast high pans out, this will be Farmington’s 3rd day in a row tying or breaking daily high temperature records.

The high will also continue to drag in more dry air across the state, significantly reducing rain potential. The San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado have the highest potential to see some isolated storms, with outflow possibly producing an isolated storm across northwest New Mexico. Other than that, the state is expected to remain dry on this Wednesday and even sticking around into Thursday.

Heat and dry air will persist through late week, before a backdoor front is forecast to push south into northern New Mexico. This will significantly increase coverage and intensity of shower and thunderstorm action by Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain should stick around and push south into Sunday, with maybe some lingering moisture leftover into early next week.