NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday’s storm coverage will not be nearly as widespread compared to recent days. However, the storms that do form have the capability to produce localized heavy rainfall, with flash flooding threats especially for recent burn scars.

Monsoon moisture continues to push west, with the trailing edge close to the NM/AZ border. Dry air will invade to the east, allowing a lot more sunshine Thursday compared to Wednesday. With the increased sunshine, there is the higher chance for locally stronger storms to form in higher elevations. This will create flash flooding concerns over the mountains and burn scars. Flooding threats continue into this weekend.

Friday is expected to also remain dry and quiet, the ‘calm’ before more widespread weekend storms push into the state with renewed monsoon moisture. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will see the most amount of shower and thunderstorm action before drying out slightly once again into Tuesday.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be hotter than yesterday, anywhere from 5-15 degrees warmer, but still below average across the state. Much cooler temperatures will return by the weekend as a backdoor cold front pushes across the northeast, allowing for more cloud coverage and storm chances, keeping conditions cool.