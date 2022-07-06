NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be the quietest days of the work week, but not completely dry. Temperatures have been climbing the past couple days, expected to continue throughout a majority of the state with near to above normal high’s into the weekend.

Storms are already popping up over the Jemez and Sacramento Mountains, expected to continue through the early evening hours. It is not expected to be a rain all day scenario anywhere, just waves of thunderstorms activity. Lesser coverage of thunderstorms are expected through Thursday, with the greatest possibility over higher elevations and mountains, especially the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, Gila, and Sacramento Mountains. Although coverage won’t be as high today, heavy downpours are still possible with flash flooding concerns continuing throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The downtick in storm coverage is due to dry air invading the western half of the state, and tilting the axis of monsoon moisture east/southeast. This interesting pattern will allow precipitation to pop up across the northern and southern portions of the state, but mainly dry along the I-40 corridor.

More robust monsoon moisture is expected to return by this weekend and into early next week. A backdoor cold front will increase storm potential across the northeast Friday. Better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action will persist by the end of the weekend through early next week.