Dry air will push monsoon moisture out of New Mexico for the rest of this week. High temperatures will climb above average by the weekend.

Isolated storms again developed Wednesday across parts of New Mexico. Drier air began to move in today though keeping the rain and thunderstorm chance lower than what we saw on Tuesday. That being said, parts of the Albuquerque metro once again saw rain today. Showers and storms will taper off after sunset tonight through the early overnight hours.

Dry air will overtake the entire state by Thursday. A couple spotty showers may still develop in eastern New Mexico, but most of the rain will evaporate before it reaches the ground. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be the trend into the weekend. High temperatures will climb above average for the middle of September this weekend, even getting close to 90° in the metro.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for next week though. One forecast model wants to bring high pressure back close to New Mexico and that would leave many parts of the state dry. However, another forecast model keeps that area of high pressure to the east and would funnel a surge of tropical, monsoon moisture into the state. For now, plan on isolated rain chances to return early next week.