Scattered storms across the western 2/3rd’s of the state will persist through about midnight before dissipating into early Tuesday morning. Some of the slow moving storms have the potential to drop a significant amount of rain, with a flash food watch in effect through tonight for the Sacramento Mountains and a majority of the Gila.

Tomorrow, drier air will begin working its way into western New Mexico as an upper level low from the Baja Peninsula pushes north into the Desert Southwest. This will allow coverage of afternoon showers and storms push further east that what was seen this weekend. The best potential to see measurable rainfall will be in the upper elevations.

Dry air will continue to try to invade the upper levels, but monsoon moisture is still forecast to linger across the state throughout a majority of the work week ahead. This is the reason daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms are expected to pop up, but not as widespread of coverage as this past holiday weekend.

Temperatures are also expected to warm over the work week ahead, back to seasonable if not a degree or two above across most of New Mexico. The exception will be mountain areas that are forecast to see more rainfall and cloud coverage compared to lower elevations.