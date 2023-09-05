Dry westerly winds dominate the weather across the state today as high pressure builds over northern Mexico. Temperatures will be above average statewide, near record but not expected to break any records today. Today will be one of those days you might not see a single cloud in the sky.

By tomorrow and into the late week, high pressure will begin to build across the southern half of the state. This will allow even temperatures to rise even higher by the late week, with many locations across the south, east, and central parts of the state expected to break daily high temperature records. Roswell even has a good chance of beating the all time September high temperature.

A tropical storm has formed in the east Pacific, Jova, forecast to push straight west/northwest. The US will miss out on most of the moisture from Jova, but a little may wrap around the area of high pressure into New Mexico. This will bring a few more clouds Wednesday, and a few isolated Gila storms Thursday and Friday. There is better potential for mountain storms into the weekend. Luckily, more widespread moisture and more comfortable heat will return early to mid next week.