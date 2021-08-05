Drought improves from last week but drier, hotter days ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is completely dry and mostly sunny. Dry air is taking over the state today, keeping the weather much drier than it has been this week.

A few isolated storms will pop up in the northern, western and southwest mountains this afternoon. Rain will likely stay over the high terrain, so the valley, plains and Four Corners will stay dry and mostly sunny. As high pressure moves over the state today through the weekend, temperatures will heat up, most spots seeing the return of warmer than average and even near-record hot temperatures.

