Drought improves from last week but drier, hotter days ahead

[1] New Mexico COVID-19 cases rise, metro area hospitals weigh in - The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico has more than doubled in a month. The numbers show that almost all of the cases are of people that are unvaccinated. Presbyterian Hospital and the University of New Mexico Hospital both say they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 make up fewer than 5% of patients of UNMH. New data from the New Mexico Department of Health shows about 93% of COVID hospitalizations from the beginning of February to this week were unvaccinated New Mexicans.

[2] City releases draft operation plan for Gateway Center - Some neighbors of the city's new 24/7 homeless shelter are raising concerns after they revealed its plan of operation. The operational plan the city released Wednesday for the Gateway Center at Gibson Health Hub does not say how many people will be allowed to stay at the shelter or how many beds there will be. People referred by police, first responders and hospitals will be admitted around the clock. The plan also says there will be 24/7 security, but it's still a concern for the president of the Siesta Hills Neighborhood Association. The plans rely on the expansion of the nearby Albuquerque Police Department substation for security purposes and do not allocate extra officers to the area.