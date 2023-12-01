The last of the snow and rain is wrapping up Friday night. Drier, but windier weather will move in for the weekend.

It’s been a drier day already across much of New Mexico, however spotty rain and snow showers have still developed this afternoon across the western half of the state. Heavy snow has been falling across the northern mountains and the Sandias. Snow has has also been falling across the Sacramento Mountains.

Rain and snow showers will come to an end overnight with drier weather settling in Saturday morning. It will be a cold start to the weekend, with high temperatures on Saturday staying much cooler than average, even for the beginning of December. A warming trend will begin Sunday though. Winds will also pick up this weekend, with breezy conditions across much of New Mexico. The strongest winds will be in the eastern half of the state, where 50 mph wind gusts will be possible.

Quieter weather will return on Monday with lighter winds and warmer temperatures. We will see a stretch of dry weather continue through all of next week. Temperatures will continue the warming trend through the end of next week as well.