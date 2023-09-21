A few storms will continue through this evening across parts of New Mexico. Dry and windier weather will return Friday afternoon.

A few isolated storms are developing Thursday afternoon across parts of New Mexico after some of us woke up to rainfall this morning. The rain this morning mostly fell in the southern part of the state. Now this afternoon, we are seeing isolated storms develop around the Albuquerque Metro and eastern New Mexico. The Metro’s chance for rain will likely end by early this evening, but isolated storms will continue in the eastern half of the state until 10 pm.

Drier weather will be moving in Friday, despite some high to mid-level clouds moving into the state. Breezy winds will return Friday afternoon and that will create an elevated wildfire threat across northeast New Mexico. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will also bring a chance for rain to northwest parts of the state and as far south as the Albuquerque Metro through early Saturday morning. The front will only bring a slight drop in temperatures to areas along and north of I-40 for Saturday afternoon. Warmer weather will return to those areas on Sunday.

A weak backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Monday, cooling off temperatures in the eastern half of the state. It may even bring a couple isolated rain and thunderstorms to eastern New Mexico early through the middle of next week as well.