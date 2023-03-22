NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry across the state. Only the northern mountains are seeing some light flurries. Rain will be moving into western New Mexico this morning, and scattered showers will stay mostly north and west of I-25 all day.

The rain will not be as widespread as it was on Monday or Tuesday. There is a chance for a couple spotty showers around the middle Rio Grande Valley and the east mountains, but the area will stay mostly dry. The northern mountains will pick up more heavy snowfall, and the winter storm warnings will remain in effect until midnight. Around 3 to 6 inches are expected, with higher amounts near the Colorado state line.

Winds will be very gusty today. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the Rio Grande Valley. Winds will be gustier in eastern New Mexico with 55 to 65 mph gusts. There is a chance for blowing dust in the plains and blowing snow in the mountains.