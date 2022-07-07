NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mild for all, and especially warm for southeast New Mexico, ahead of a hot day. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon. Most of western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry and mostly sunny today. Moisture will be sufficient for storms in eastern New Mexico. Storms will develop over the Sangre de Cristo, Sandia/Manzano, south central and Sacramento Mountains this afternoon.

Storms will move east off of the high terrain, bringing the chance for isolated storms to most of the plains through this evening. There will also be a chance for a few isolated storms in the Gila and far lower Rio Grande Valley. The heaviest rain will be possible in the Sacramento Mountains.