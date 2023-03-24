Temperatures will stay well below average this weekend. Snow chances will continue for areas along and north of I-40 through Sunday.

Scattered snow showers are still ongoing tonight across central and northern New Mexico, but it is much quieter than earlier today. Precipitation will continue to taper off overnight. Winds will not die down though for those in the eastern plains as they will continue to remain breezy through Saturday evening. Another round of light snow will be possible across west-central and northern New Mexico Saturday evening, but it is looking like a better chance for snow will set up across this part of the state early Sunday morning. This could even bring some light snow into Albuquerque early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay well-below average all weekend long.

Drier weather will return statewide by Monday as a warming trend begins. Winds start picking up again on Tuesday, but they will help to bring in warmer weather into the middle of the week. That is when high temperatures will climb back to near and above-average for the end of March. Another storm is likely though by the end of next week that will bring back cooler temperatures along with chances for more rain and snow.