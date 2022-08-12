NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are moving southeast through the Gila and lower Rio Grande Valley this morning. Rain will dissipate throughout the morning commute, and the rest of the state will see plenty of sunshine to start the day. Drier air moves into the state today, keeping eastern NM completely dry. The middle Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will also be very dry today. Isolated storms will be possible in the northern and south central mountains, and scattered showers and storms will develop in the Gila and west mountains. A flood watch will be in effect for the Gila and Sacramento Mountains today, with burn scar and terrain flooding likely. There is a low chance for burn scar flooding in the Jemez Mountains.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry as well, with isolated storms possible in all of the high terrain, but it will be drier than earlier this week. The middle and upper Rio Grande Valley will be mostly dry, but more storms will be possible in the lower Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will gradually warm a few degrees through the weekend, thanks to nearby high pressure.