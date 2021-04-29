NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –After some much needed rain, drier weather returns to New Mexico.

Scattered showers are still ongoing across southeastern New Mexico through Friday morning, while the rest of the state is seeing sunshine return. Warmer temperatures are also returning with the drier weather. This warming trend continues into the weekend, with much warmer weather settling in Saturday and Sunday. Windy weather returns on Sunday too, bringing a critical fire danger across the state.

A storm system passes north of New Mexico early next week, bringing rain and thunderstorm chances across northern New Mexico. Across the rest of the state it will stay breezy, with slightly cooler temperatures.