Once storms end Wednesday night, drier weather will then be settling in. Warmer temperatures will also be returning.

A few scattered storms have again developed Wednesday afternoon across parts of New Mexico, but the southwestern part of the state is much drier today. Storms will end earlier tonight as the rain will taper off or move out of New Mexico by 10 p.m.

Drier air will continue to push into the state Thursday, limiting the chance for rain to the peaks of the northern mountains and far northeastern New Mexico.

Drier weather will continue across nearly all of New Mexico for the next several days. The only exception will be across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico where slightly better moisture will bring a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These will be very hit or miss though.

Elsewhere, temperatures will be warmer. Especially in southern New Mexico, where highs will climb to nearly 100° by the middle of next week.