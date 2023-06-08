Drier weather has now returned to New Mexico for the next several days. A couple isolated showers will still be possible in northern parts of the state though.

Only a couple isolated storms have developed Thursday in northern New Mexico, a dramatic change from the wet and severe weather we have been seeing in parts of the state for the last several weeks. Clouds will be on the increase overnight, moving in from the southwest. They will leave us cloudy to mostly cloudy Friday afternoon, but little to no rain is expected from those clouds. We will see a few spotty showers in northeastern New Mexico once again though. Clouds will leave temperatures a few degrees cooler.

Sunshine returns this weekend as temperatures climb. Sunday will be the warmest day for most when high temperatures will climb back closer to average. A backdoor front will bring in a better chance for storms though across northern and northeastern New Mexico Sunday and Monday afternoons. Then drier air returns again next week.

Looking ahead, summer will be kicking into high gear next Thursday as high temperatures will be the hottest we’ve seen so far this year with triple-digits in southern New Mexico and 90s in the Albuquerque metro.