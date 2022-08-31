Heavy rainfall brought flash flooding to Carlsbad Wednesday. Another chance for isolated storms returns to southeastern and northern New Mexico.

Storms have dropped heavy rain in parts of southeast New Mexico Wednesday. Carlsbad saw flash flooding due to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Storms are still moving through southeastern New Mexico this evening. A few storms are also moving south through the northern mountains, but won’t survive long after they make their way off the higher elevations.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather as it builds to the northwest. This will draw drier air into the state Thursday, but a few spotty showers will still develop over the northern mountains and drift south over I-40 and into western New Mexico later in the day. By Friday, even drier air will return, limiting the rain chance for most. Record high temperatures will also be possible around the Four Corners. A similar pattern will stick around through the weekend, leaving most of the state dry through next most of next week as well.