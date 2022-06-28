Drier weather continues across New Mexico through Wednesday, with the best chance for storms staying over the mountains. A typical monsoon pattern will return again late this week.

A much drier day today across the state as high pressure is building to the west of the Four Corners and drawing in drier air from the north. This has been limiting the chance for rain to mostly the mountains. This will be a very similar story again on Wednesday as the upper level high moves over the Four Corners. It will also bring in warmer weather to the state.

High pressure will begin to slide east Thursday and Friday, setting up a more typical monsoon pattern over New Mexico. Upper level winds will become more southerly, drawing in more monsoon moisture and beginning to increase rain chances again beginning Thursday across the western half of the state.

A backdoor cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico on Friday, combining with monsoon moisture that will be on the increase across this part of the state. The combination of the backdoor front and increase monsoon moisture, will lead to better chances for showers and storms across much of New Mexico Friday through the Fourth of July.