NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mostly dry across the state, with mostly cloudy skies, and light scattered showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley and northwest New Mexico. Spotty showers will be possible in the Metro, the west mountains and the Four Corners throughout the morning commute. Scattered rain will continue in the Four Corners throughout the day, but the Rio Grande Valley will dry out, and even clear out some clouds through midday.

Rain will be limited today, with scattered showers and storms in the Four Corners, west mountains, northern mountains and south-central mountains. A few storms will move into the east-central plains, and we could see a few light showers or sprinkles in the middle Rio Grande Valley this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon, but warming up from yesterday, especially in southern NM.