High pressure continues to dominate the forecast through the rest of the week, with dry air continuing to funnel into the state. Limited moisture does remain in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, with will allow for a few isolated mountain storms into this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow a bit more moisture is expected to push in from the south and north, but drier air will be working against it and not allowing for much action other than cloud coverage stepping out Friday. Temperatures will be average across the state through the week, before dipping down as more moisture surges into the state by the weekend and next week.

There are two different disturbances that will be increasing moisture content across the state by the weekend and into early next week. This will increase storm coverage across the northern and western part of New Mexico, with isolated to scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening. For balloon fiesta, it does look like morning hours should be good to go, but make sure to keep up to date.