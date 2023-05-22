Drier weather will be returning to New Mexico this week, but storms will continue for northern and eastern parts of the state.

Scattered storms brought back rain to parts of New Mexico Monday, with drier air in the southwestern part of the state. Warmer weather also returned Monday. We are starting a warming and drying trend for most of the state.

Drier air will be pushing in from the southwest this week, battling with more moist air in the eastern half of New Mexico.

This will set up what’s called a “dry line” in the eastern plains of New Mexico every afternoon beginning Wednesday. Thunderstorms will form along the “line” that’s set up from north to south and storms will be pushed to the east.

These storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail. The rest of the state will see drier and warmer weather this week.