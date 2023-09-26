Storms will continue through late tonight for areas south of I-40. Drier and warmer weather will stick around through Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed Tuesday mainly south of I-40 and along and east of I-25. Most of the storms have ended tonight, but a few spotty showers will continue through Wednesday morning in southeastern New Mexico.

Drier weather returns Wednesday as temperatures continue their warming trend. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with near record high temperatures across the state.

Changes to our weather begin on Friday as a storm system begins approaching the state. High temperatures will still be very warm Friday afternoon, but winds will begin to pick up in the western part of the state. Into the weekend, stronger winds will develop statewide as temperatures begin a cooling trend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across eastern and northern New Mexico, along with southern