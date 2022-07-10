NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! Temperatures are starting off a few degrees cooler than Saturday thanks to clear skies. We even have some relatively cool air in the northern mountains, but this will rapidly change later. High temps will turn 35-40° in some places as very hot temps arrive again, even triple-digit heat for the east and south. This time, we’ll see significantly less storm coverage throughout the afternoon with dry air rotating around the ridge of high pressure.

Saturday, Albuquerque officially saw rain for the first time in 12 days. The Sunport recorded 0.20″, while the Jemez and Pinos mountains east of Socorro saw over an inch with some localized flash flooding. We also had plenty of gusty winds from the storms this evening with gusts close to 40 mph. Albuquerque reached 97°, the hottest temps since mid-June. This afternoon, the storms will be mostly concentrated near the Continental Divide. Some flash flooding is possible near the Gila. Otherwise, the central and east have mainly dry and hot weather Sunday with highs in the lower 100s for Tucumcari and Roswell! The ABQ metro will break into the middle 90s once again with an extreme UV index.

Come Monday, we’ll see a rather strong backdoor front push through the northeast bringing much higher humidity and cooler temps especially east of the mountains. We’ll also see widespread showers and storms for most of NM. This will allow highs to cool a few degrees below average below we heat back up into the middle of next week. Our ridge of high pressure will limit the coverage of PM showers and storms to the mountain zones once again