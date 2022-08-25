NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry, aside from spotty sprinkles in the Four Corners. Eastern New Mexico will see mostly sunny and dry skies today. The Rio Grande Valley will be mostly dry, with only a slight chance for some hit or miss showers or a thunderstorm. The southwest could see scattered showers and thunderstorms, but most storm activity will be in the Four Corners, west mountains and northern mountains. Scattered rain will last through the night in this area, thanks to an upper level disturbance. This disturbance will bring heavy rain and storms to much of northern and central New Mexico on Friday afternoon and evening.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Pecos River in southern Chaves and northern Eddy counties. Water levels are rising gradually, and expected to peak in the flood stage over the next couple of days.