It was a wild afternoon and evening across northeastern New Mexico with tennis ball sized hail, 70 mph wind gusts, and even a confirmed tornado. Strong storms will continue to weaken across far east/northeastern parts of the state into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild overnight south and across the Rio Grande Valley, a bit cooler north and across the higher terrain.

Drier air will arrive from the north as high pressure approaches the state. Dry air will keep shower and thunderstorm activity much more limited tomorrow afternoon, especially across the northern half of the state. An isolated mountain storm or two over the Sacramento Mountains or Gila is possible, but dry and mostly sunny farther north. Dry air and high pressure to the west will allow temperatures to warm up a degree or two into Sunday afternoon across the Four Corners.

High pressure will center itself over the state into early next week. This will allow our heat wave to continue to build even more, with more near to record breaking heat Monday through Wednesday. By late Wednesday and into Thursday, more moisture will arrive and bring temperatures down to more seasonable. Still, a lot of heat to get through before then, so make sure to practice heat safety.