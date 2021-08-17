Drier skies Tuesday, but one more rainy evening to come this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is starting out cool and dry. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s and low 50s in northern and western New Mexico, mainly the higher terrain.
Forecast Continues Below
- COVID: Why some doctors, nurses are warning of ‘compassion fatigue’ in COVID-19 crisis
- Trending: City council considers agreement for neighborhood impacted by possible soccer stadium
- Entertainment: 2021 New Mexico State Fair Rodeo-Concert lineup
- Crime: NMSP headed to Albuquerque to help with crime
Today will be a drier and sunnier day across the state wit high temperatures back in the 80s and low 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible in the mountains, but the valley and plains will be dry.