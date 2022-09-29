NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.

The next Fall storm approaches over the weekend, bringing back daily chances for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evenings. The storm will bring a cold front through the state from Sunday to Tuesday, which will keep around increased rain chances and shifting winds through the middle of next week.