Scattered showers and mountain snow is moving across New Mexico Wednesday. Drier and more seasonable weather will return through the weekend.

A storm system is bringing scattered showers across the western half of New Mexico and mountain snow showers. Meanwhile, a tap of sub-tropical moisture has brought steady rain to the southeast corner of the state. The rain there will be wrapping up this evening. Drier air will begin to move into western New Mexico late tonight, bringing and end to those showers, storms, and mountain snow. A couple to several inches of snow will fall across the northern mountains through early Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the northern mountains and the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado.

Drier and quieter weather will return through the weekend. High temperatures will be right around average for this time of year. Highs will climb back above-average on Sunday ahead of our next storm system. A large storm will begin to move into New Mexico Sunday night. This storm will bring windy weather and much colder temperatures into the middle of next week. Snow is also likely across western and northern parts of the state.