NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and chilly across New Mexico. There is patchy fog in the southeast plains, and patchy valley fog in the upper Rio Grande Valley, especially around Alamosa. Fog and low clouds in these areas will dissipate by late morning to noon. The rest of the state will be sunny through midday.

Storms will develop in the mountains this early afternoon, moving southeast throughout the afternoon and evening. Northern New Mexico will see scattered storms. There will be isolated storms again in central New Mexico, including the Metro. Southern NM will also see isolated storms. A couple of storms across the state may be strong or severe. Temperatures will warm around five more degrees today, thanks to increasing sunshine.

There will be more afternoon and evening storms in central, northern and eastern New Mexico on Friday. However, drier air will arrive in the state this weekend, leading to dry skies in the Metro and more of the state on Saturday and Sunday. Only the southeast and southwest parts of the state will see weekend storms.