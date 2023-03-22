NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Waves of upper level moisture continue to push across the state. A line of snow and rain is moving over the New Mexico/Arizona border early this afternoon, pushing over the Four Corners. The band of precipitation will most likely dissipate as it pushes east past the Continental Divide, but the Albuquerque metro still has the slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon/early evening.

Mountain snow will continue north and west, while drier and windy conditions will persist south and east. Gusts are already 40-60 mph, and will continue to remain windy until about 7 PM, which is why Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in place. Breezy conditions will persist across higher elevations statewide, while most of the snow and rain fizzle out overnight.

There is the potential for early morning showers in the metro, but heavier moisture will move mainly north of I-40 throughout the day Thursday. An isolated light shower is possible by the afternoon in the metro, while the northern portion of the state sees scattered valley rain and mountain snow. A similar pattern will set up into Friday and Saturday as well as active weather sticks around. This will keep temperatures well below average into the weekend ahead. Enjoy today with high’s near 60 – it will easily be the warmest day of the week.