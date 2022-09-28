Spotty rain chances will continue in parts of New Mexico this week. Better moisture will return this weekend, bringing back chances for isolated storms for the weekend and next week.

Spotty showers will return again Thursday and Friday afternoon, but mainly across the northern mountains into southern Colorado. Other areas of the state are expected to stay drier than the recent days with above-average high temperatures.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. Better moisture will start streaming into the state Thursday and Friday ahead of an upper level low pressure system that will pass across the northern Rockies. There will be enough moisture across New Mexico for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon across the western two-thirds of the state. That being said, there is a lot of uncertainty in how widespread that chance for rain will be. Not to mention for Fiesta, there is a lot of uncertainty in the wind speeds for Mass Ascensions this weekend too. It will be something to keep an eye on as the forecast keeps changing.

Forecast models want to keep some moisture in the state next week and that could keep isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances going. Once again, there is a lot of uncertainty in the timing and coverage of the rain chances.