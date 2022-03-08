NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow has come to an end for the northern mountains and middle Rio Grande Valley. Light spotty snow showers are moving east through the eastern plains and northeast highlands. Snow will end completely by noon. The roads are very snowy in the northern mountains, where another 3-12″ of snow came down in the high terrain. I-25 has melted off the snow since last night, and there won’t be any big road issues across the Metro.

Skies will clear throughout the morning, making for a bright, sunny day, with cool temperatures and breezy northwest winds. Winds will be breeziest in central and northwest NM, up to around 20-25 mph.