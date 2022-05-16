NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms in eastern New Mexico will end by late Monday evening. Drier air will be returning statewide on Tuesday.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are developing across the eastern half of New Mexico Monday. These storms will move out of the state by late Monday evening. Westerly winds will be bringing back dry air statewide behind the storms. Winds will die down Monday night, but smoke will be a big concern tonight from northern and northeastern New Mexico to Much of Sierra County into the Sacramento Mountains and into Chaves County.

Breezy conditions return Tuesday afternoon as dry air will overtake the entire state once again. This will lead to an elevated fire danger for parts of New Mexico as high temperatures will break or get near to breaking records. On Wednesday, a cold front will creep into northeastern parts of the state, bringing back chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly north of I-40 and east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Winds start to pick up more-so Thursday ahead of a fast-moving jet stream that will arrive on Friday. Widespread wind gusts over 35 mph will be likely Thursday, with widespread gusts around 40 mph on Friday. Some areas will likely see gusts as high as 50 mph Friday afternoon, especially across the northern half of New Mexico. Of course, this will bring a very high fire danger again.

Winds will die down through the weekend and temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front that will sweep across the state Friday. This cool-down is short-lived with much warmer weather returning again by Sunday.