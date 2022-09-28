High pressure continues working to draw in dry air across a majority of New Mexico as it hovers over the eastern half of the state. This is going to keep things significantly drier across a majority of the state, especially to the south and east. Temperatures will also warm a few degrees above average again this afternoon to the north.

The Northern Mountains again have the potential for afternoon showers and storms, as that’s where the monsoon moisture currently lies as dry air has overtaken the rest of the state. An isolated shower or storm near the Albuquerque metro cannot be ruled out, but little if any rain is expected to reach the ground.

This weekend is when the forecast gets tricky, as moisture is expected to once again surge across New Mexico. One model has the metro remaining mostly dry this weekend, while another has us getting a good amount of rain Sunday. Currently we are leaning towards the drier scenario, but the uncertainty for this weekend is still very high, so keep up to date on the forecast as the week progresses.