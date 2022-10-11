NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The low pressure system that was bringing the state prolonged unsettled weather has now dissipated, giving way to a lot more sunshine and dry conditions. Clouds forming over the mountains and higher elevations, along with an isolated spotty shower, is possible but most of New Mexico will remain dry today and through the rest of the week ahead.

The jet stream is forecast to dig further south today and tomorrow, bringing some breezier conditions across the northeastern part of the state. Strong upper level westerly winds will be brought in by the jet stream, dragging in much drier air across the Desert Southwest. This week will be a complete 180 from last week.

Temperatures will warm this week compared to last, with seasonable high’s across the state through the beginning of the weekend. However, the eastern part of the state is expected to be a few degrees warmer than average due to downslope warming brought by the westerly winds. Widespread showers and storms will return by the end of the weekend and into early next week, so get out and enjoy some sunshine and warmer temperatures this week while it lasts!