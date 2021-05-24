Drier and warmer with storm chances in southeast New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A drier and warmer weather pattern is setting up, but afternoon storms are still likely in eastern New Mexico.

Severe storms will be possible in southeastern New Mexico late this afternoon through the evening. The rest of New Mexico will see warmer and drier weather. This trend will continue through the upcoming weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in on Tuesday, and a southwesterly jet stream moves in late this week.

Southwesterly surface winds push moisture out out of eastern New Mexico, and also bring in the warmest weather of the year by late weekend and for the weekend.