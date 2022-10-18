NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The low pressure system that has been controlling our weather since Saturday is beginning to break down as it pushes into Texas. A few isolated showers will continue dissipating across the southeast as dry air works in from north to south this afternoon and evening.

As the low pressure breaks down, high pressure will push into the Desert Southwest and gain strength. This high, along with a very amplified jet stream, will bring a dry northerly breeze across the region. These winds will allow for significantly drier condition throughout the work week ahead.

The dry air will allow for a lot more sunshine and quiet conditions this week. The sunshine will bring significantly warmer temperatures compared to Sunday and Monday. Seasonable temperatures will warm to above average by the end of the week, before another storm system pushes into New Mexico over the weekend.