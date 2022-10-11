NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is chilly and dry across the state. There is a possibility for some dense fog in the Sacramento and Gila Mountains. Tuesday will be beautiful across New Mexico with high temperatures that will start to warm up this afternoon.

Seasonal highs in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s are expected with mostly sunny skies. A couple of showers will be possible in Colfax and Union counties during the afternoon and evening. The weather will stay quiet, dry and mild through Saturday.