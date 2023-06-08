NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We will see drier air in the state Thursday, keeping most of New Mexico dry except for the northeast highlands. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and move east to the highlands from around 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Storms may drop some small hail and heavy downpours. More severe storms will be possible in that area on Friday afternoon and evening. We will see this same pattern through early next week. Temperatures will stay warm across the state, with more of a warm up this weekend.